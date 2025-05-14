Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners close out their three-game series on Wednesday, May 14, at T-Mobile Park.
Both teams will look to take the rubber match after J.P. Crawford sent the Yankees home in the 11th inning with a walk-off single.
The Yankees turn to rookie right-hander Will Warren (2-2, 4.75 ERA), who has shown promise with 41 strikeouts in his first big-league season. He’ll face off against Seattle’s ace Luis Castillo (3-3, 3.95 ERA), who has been steady across his first eight starts.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup
Yankees vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+140)
- Mariners +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Yankees (-116)
- Mariners (-102)
Total
- Over 8 (-110)
- Under 8 (-110)
Yankees vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- New York: Will Warren (2-2, 4.75 ERA)
- Seattle: Luis Castillo (3-3, 3.95 ERA)
Yankees vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES, ROOTNW
- Yankees Record: 24-18
- Mariners Record: 23-18
Yankees vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ben Rice Over 1.5 Total Bases (+145 at FanDuel)
Ben Rice is appearing to be just the catcher the Yankees have been bereft of in recent years. In addition to his reliable defense behind the plate, he’s propelled the Yankees’ lineup with a .358 OBP and ranks third on the club in hits with 33.
He’s hit seven in his last seven games, with four of those going for doubles. This isn’t just good fortune either — Rice’s barreled balls per plate appearance is a nuclear 11.9%, landing him at No. 7 overall in baseball. His exit velocity coincides with that at 94 mph, the 15th highest in MLB.
Rice’s splits also give way to targeting his total bases prop on Wednesday: He owns a road slash line of .290/.413/.613 and has hit seven of his nine home runs against right-handed pitching this season.
After not starting on Tuesday and pinch-hitting with a strikeout, Rice is in a good position to deliver more noise in the series finale
Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
It’s a rubber match between a pair of division leaders with two stable pitchers on the mound, and although I like how Warren is progressing in his rookie campaign, I’m hesitant on his strikeout prop line of 5.5 against the Mariners’ capable bats.
He’s been susceptible to hard contact, but his strikeout per nine rate of 10.25 lends confidence in his ability to anchor the Yankees, especially after pitching 7 ⅓ innings and allowing only one earned run in his last start.
Castillo is a steady veteran who, although he has been light in the strikeouts department this season, he’s historically contained the Yankees, recording a 2.95 ERA in six career appearances.
The veteran right-hander is significantly more effective at T-Mobile Park than he is on the road, carrying a 2.98 ERA in contrast to a 5.87.
It’s a tough test for both pitchers in their respective career points, so let’s look for Tuesday’s tight pace to continue out of the gate on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Runs (-128 at FanDuel)
