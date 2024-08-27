Yankees vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (Trust Gerrit Cole)
The New York Yankees remained hot on Monday night, beating the Washington Nationals 5-2 to win their third straight game and open up a two-game lead on the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.
Now, the Yankees turn to their ace – Gerrit Cole – to continue the winning streak on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.
Washington has been better this season than many of the past campaigns, but it still is four games under .500 at home and has a run differential of minus-64.
With the Yankees heavily favored in Game 2 of this series, how should we bet on it?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this matchup.
Yankees vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-135)
- Nationals +1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -225
- Nationals: +185
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- New York: Gerrit Cole (5-2, 3.72 ERA)
- Washington: Patrick Corbin (3-12, 5.73 ERA)
Yankees vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, YES Network
- Yankees record: 78-54
- Nationals record: 59-73
Yankees vs. Nationals Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole: Cole got off to a slow start after missing the beginning of the season with an injury, but he’s been elite in August. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner has given up just three earned runs over his last four starts (1.17 ERA), and the Yankeees are 3-1 in those games. Does Cole keep it rolling against the Nats?
Washington Nationals
Patrick Corbin: Washington has not fared well in Corbin’s starts this season, going just 8-18 straight up in 26 games. The lefty has lowered his ERA slightly this month (from 5.88 to 5.73), but he’s still allowed four or more earned runs in half of his starts this season.
Yankees vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Given the pitching matchup, I have to back the Yankees in this game.
Corbin is going to be in trouble – even though the Yankees have been shaky against left-handed pitching this season – because of all of the sluggers on this New York offense.
The Yankees rank No. 1 in MLB in OPS, and Corbin comes into this game with a 1.54 WHIP and 20 homers allowed through 26 starts.
Meanwhile, Cole has found his groove, allowing just five hits and no runs over his last 12.0 innings of work (two starts). Of the Yankees seven wins in Cole’s 11 starts, six of them have come by two or more runs.
I’ll trust them to cover the run line with such a favorable matchup on Tuesday.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-135)
