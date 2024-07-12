Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Friday, July 12
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a slump and as a result, the Baltimore Orioles have overtaken them atop the AL East.
The good news for the Yankees is they can re-take the lead if they're able to sweep them when the two teams face off in a three-game weekend series.
Game 1 will take place in Baltimore on Friday night in what should be an electric game between two playoff contenders. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+125)
- Orioles +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Yankees -126
- Orioles +108
Total
- 9.0 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- New York: Gerrit Cole (1-1, 6.75 ERA)
- Baltimore: Cade Povich (1-3, 6.51 ERA)
Yankees vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): YES, MASN
- Yankees record: 56-39
- Orioles record: 57-36
Yankees vs. Orioles Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole: The Yankees ace is still trying to find his groove since making his first start of the season last month. He has allowed four or more runs in two of his four starts but managed to keep the Orioles to three hits and two earned runs in 4.0 innings in his 2024 debut. We'll see if he can find his groove today.
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: Aaron Judge is still the odds-on favorite to be named AL MVP, but it's Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles who is second on the list at +350 odds. He's batting .288 on the season while racking up 27 home runs and 61 RBIs. He can break a game wide open any time he steps up to the plate.
Yankees vs Orioles Prediction and Pick
Gerrit Cole enters tonight with a 6.75 ERA through his first handful of starts this season and now he has to pitch against arguably the best offense in baseball in the Orioles. Baltimore enters tonight's game ranking second in OPS this season and fourth in OPS over the past 30 days.
Meanwhile, things have gone poorly for the Yankees. They've dropped to 23rd in OPS over the past 30 days, which is worse than teams like the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, and Oakland Athletics.
Until the Yankees can turn their season around and get back on track, we should feel free to bet against them, especially when they're playing a team as good as the Orioles.
I won't hesitate to back the O's as home underdogs in this AL East battle.
Pick: Orioles +108
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
