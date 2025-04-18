Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
The Tampa Bay Rays strung together their fourth-straight win when they beat the New York Yankees by a score of 6-3 in the first leg of their four-game set.
The series will continue on Friday night and there is a great spot for us bettors to attack. Let's take a look at what spot I believe that is.
Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+142)
- Rays +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Yankees -120
- Rays +100
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Sun, YES
- Yankees Record: 12-7
- Rays Record: 8-11
Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon, LHP (1-3, 5.48 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP (1-0, 0.6 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rays Best Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-105) via DraftKings
I'm looking to fade Carlos Rodon in as many ways as possible. I'm selling every bit of stock in him as I can. He has a 5.48 ERA and a 1.130 WHIP through his first four starts all signs indicate he's in for a rough season. Now is the time to fade him until the market properly adjusts.
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm targeting the first five inning market:
I'm going to try to take advantage of the lopsided matchup between the two starting pitchers tonight by betting the Rays to win the first five innings. Carlos Rodon gets the start for the pinstripes. He has a 5.48 ERA through his first four starts and has had a complete lack of control of his pitches, already issuing 12 walks, the most amongst all Major League pitchers. Unless he figures things out in a hurry, the Rays are going to be able to get to him early and often.
Tampa Bay is starting Drew Rasmussen on the mound, who has been near perfect through three starts, allowing just one earned runs and nine hits in 15.0 innings pitched. To me, that makes the Rays leading after the first five innings a no-brainer of a bet at -105.
Pick: Rays First 5 Innings ML (-105)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!