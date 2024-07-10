Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 10
The New York Yankees have hit a bit of a slump, going 3-7 in their last 10 games including a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The two teams will play against each other in Game 2 of their three-game set tonight.
With a win tonight, the Rays will get back to .500 as they try to make a push for a spot in the American League Wild Card.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line
- Yankees +1.5 (-225)
- Rays -1.5 (+172)
Moneyline
- Yankees +102
- Rays -120
Total
- 8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)
Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.58 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Zach Eflin (5-5, 4.19 ERA)
Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 6:50 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Amazon Prime Video
- Yankees record: 55-38
- Rays record: 45-46
Yankees vs. Rays Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Ben Rice: The Yankees' prospect has been on fire since getting called up to the team last month. He has a strong .267 batting average while also sporting a .914 OPS, including five dingers and 14 RBIs. He's the storyline to watch for the Yankees.
Tampa Bay Rays
Josh Lowe: The Rays need to see some improvement from Josh Lowe to help them make a run at a postseason berth. He missed a majority of the season with an injury, but since returning has been batting just .215. That's a significant drop off from last season when he batted .292. He needs to find his form in a hurry.
Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Is now the time to buy low on the Rays? After a rough first half of the season, their offense may finally be waking up. They're now 11th in OPS in the Majors over the past 30 days while the Yankees continue to spiral, ranking 20th in that stat over that span.
It's not just their offense that's been slumping, but Marcus Stroman has had a bad stretch of games as well. He has allowed at least three earned runs in four straight starts. I have little faith in the Yankees due to both their offense and starting pitcher in the midst of a slump.
Give me the Rays as slight home favorites tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!