Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, July 28
Baseball’s best rivalry heats up on Sunday Night Baseball as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play the rubber match of their three-game series after splitting the first two matchups on Friday and Saturday.
The Yankees rallied from a late deficit to come back to win 11-8 in extra innings on Saturday, but New York’s pitching has been extremely concerning in this series – especially the starters.
Can lefty Carlos Rodon, who has really struggled as of late, right the ship?
It won’t be easy against a Boston team that is just one game out of a wild-card spot and has All-Star Tanner Houck on the mound on Sunday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for the series finale in Boston.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- New York -1.5 (+145)
- Boston +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- New York: -115
- Boston: -105
Total
- 9 (Over -118/Under -102)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (10-7, 4.42 ERA)
- Boston: Tanner Houck (8-6, 2.71 ERA)
Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Yankees record: 61-45
- Red Sox record: 55-48
Yankees vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: The AL MVP favorite, Aaron Judge went 4-for-4 with a homer, double, and three runs batted in on Saturday night to lead the Yankees to a win. Judge is hitting .314 with 37 homers and 95 runs batted in, clearly looking like the best hitter in all of baseball. Can he carry this offense again on Sunday?
Boston Red Sox
Tanner Houck: An All-Star this season, Houck struggled a bit against the Yankees earlier this season, throwing just 3.1 innings of three-run (one earned) ball. Houck’s issue in that game was his control (he walked four batters) and that’s continued this month, as he’s allowed at least three walks in each of his last three starts. Can he get back on track tonight?
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Even though the Yankees won Carlos Rodon’s last start, he’s been pretty terrible since the start of June, as his ERA has jumped from 3.08 to 4.42 in his last nine starts.
The Yankees are 1-6 in Rodon’s last seven outings, including a loss to Boston where Rodon gave up seven hits and five earned runs across 5.0 innings of work.
Houck didn’t fare well against the Yankees the last time he faced them, but Boston still won that game and is 13-7 in the 20 games that righty pitched in 2024.
New York’s offense has stepped up to keep it in the first two games in this series, but overall the Yankees have not hit the ball well outside of Judge and Soto in the last month and a half.
I’ll take Boston at home to win this series finale.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.