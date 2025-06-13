Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 13
The Yankees head to Fenway to avenge last week’s series loss to the Red Sox at home after sweeping the Royals and improving to a 4 ½ lead in the division.
Boston is stabilizing with another series win against Tampa Bay, but still sits 9 ½ games back on the pinstripes heading into the weekend. Since their last meeting with the Yankees, the Sox called up baseball’s most anticipated prospect in Roman Anthony, who has one hit in 12 at-bats thus far.
The Red Sox send their ace Garrett Crochet (6-4, 2.35 ERA) to the mound as they enter the series opener as favorites against Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 4.17 ERA), who was tagged for right runs in a 10-7 loss to the Sox last week.
Let’s look at how the rivalry stacks up on Friday night.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees +1.5 (-170)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Yankees (+122)
- Red Sox (-144)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-106)
- Under 8.5 (-114)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 4.17 ERA)
- Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-4, 2.35 ERA)
Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 13, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, YES
- Yankees Record: 42-25
- Red Sox Record: 34-36
Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge Home Run (+240 at FanDuel)
Judge has hit 13 home runs in 50 career games at Fenway, a park that is designed to serve the game’s most consistent hitter. His historic campaign shouldn’t slow down there this weekend as he leads MLB in batting average (.392), OPS (1.264), hits (98), RBIs (59), and is near the top in home runs (25). Then there’s his Statcast metrics that are in the deep red across the board: a .520 wOBA, .472 xwOBA, 56% hard-hit rate and a barrel percentage north of 24%. In last week’s series against the Sox, Judge batted an absurd .462 with a pair of home runs. Taking him at this price is a deal.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
The Red Sox and Yankees made for some run fests last week. In those three meetings at Yankee Stadium, they combined for 15, 17, and 18 total runs, respectively.
Fenway’s run environment in 2025 supports this trend. It’s averaging 11.2 runs per game, placing it sixth among MLB stadiums, with an average O/U total of just around 8.9. Historically, Fenway plays particularly well for left-handed hitters—a perfect fit for the Yankees’ top-heavy lefty power-hitting lineup.
Crochet has been outstanding this year with a 1.38 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and elite command in 18.2 innings. But when he was matched against the Yankees earlier, they erupted for five runs in the first four innings, helped by Yarbrough’s eight-run spill. ended 10–7. With these ballpark dynamics and pitching history, the stage is set for another fireworks display.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-108 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.