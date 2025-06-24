Yankees vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
Tuesday’s New York Yankees-Cincinnati Reds matchup features the Major League Debut of Reds top prospect Chase Burns, who has flown through the minor leagues after being taken No. 2 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Burns had a 1.77 ERA in 13 outings in the minors before being called up, and there’s a chance he forms a lethal duo with Cincy’s Hunter Greene in their rotation for years to come.
This won’t be an easy first matchup for the rookie, as the Yankees rank second in MLB in OPS and fourth in runs scored in the 2025 season. New York will counter with one of its best pitchers in lefty Carlos Rodon, who has led New York to a 9-7 record in his 16 starts this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Yankees vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-102)
- Reds +1.5 (-119)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -164
- Reds: +134
Total
- 9.5 (Over -108/Under -113)
Yankees vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 3.10 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Chase Burns (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Yankees vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, YES
- Yankees record: 45-33
- Reds record: 41-38
Yankees vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chase Burns OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
In the minors this season, Burns struck out 89 batters in 66.0 innings of work, averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
I expect him to keep up some of his strikeout prowess against a Yankees team that is 27th in MLB in K’s per game, averaging 8.87 per night. New York 13 times in Game 1 of this series and is averaging 10.33 K’s per game over its last three.
Don’t be shocked if Burns has big showing his MLB debut.
Yankees vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
The Reds picked up a 6-1 win in the series opener between these teams, and I think we could see a low-scoring game on Tuesday as well.
Rodon has been great in the 2025 season, posting a 2.95 expected ERA (86th percentile) and a .202 expected batting average against (92nd) percentile, two of the best marks in MLB.
Burns has been lights out in the minors (as evidenced by his 1.77 ERA), and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him slow down this New York offense that has sputtered as of late.
Over the last 14 days, the Yankees rank 22nd in runs scored and 24th in OPS, falling off from where their offense was early in the 2025 season. On top of that, the Reds are just 16th in Major League Baseball in runs scored over that same stretch.
These teams both have great UNDER records as well, with the Yankees ranking No. 2 in the MLB when it comes to hitting the UNDER on the total.
- New York: 45-30-3 (60.0 percent to the UNDER)
- Cincinnati: 42-34-3 (55.3 percent to the UNDER)
I believe in Burns to have a strong debut, so let’s bet on both pitchers keeping these teams in check on Tuesday.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-113 at DraftKings)
