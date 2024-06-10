Yankees vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 10
Two of the best teams in the American League face off on Monday night with the Kansas City Royals hosting the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.
It’s shocking to say that the Royals – second in the AL Central – are one of the best teams in the American League, but it is true. Kansas City’s starting pitching, including tonight’s starter Seth Lugo, has been extremely impressive, but can it hold down an elite Yankees offense?
New York is coming off a huge win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to avoid a sweep, but it may not have Juan Soto, who has missed the last three games for the Yanks with forearm discomfort.
Let’s take a look at the odds, starting pitchers and my best bet for this matchup:
Yankees vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
- Royals +1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -130
- Royals: +110
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Carlos Rodon (8-2, 3.08 ERA)
- Royals: Seth Lugo (9-1, 2.13 ERA)
Yankees vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 10
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Southwest, YES Network
- Yankees record: 46-21
- Royals record: 39-27
Yankees vs. Royals Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: Nobody – and I mean nobody – in baseball has been as hot as Aaron Judge over the last month. Judge now leads Major League Baseball in homers (24) extra base hits, OPS, OPS+, OBP, slugging percentage, doubles and walks in 2024. He hit a huge homer in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and has at least two hits in three straight games.
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: An MVP candidate – although he is behind Judge – Witt Jr. is slashing an impressive .320/.371/.556 on the season, leading MLB in batting average. Witt also leads the AL in runs scored and hits, and he could be a tough out for Carlos Rodon tonight.
Yankees vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
The Yankees struggled early on in their series against the Dodgers without Soto, and I’m a little skeptical if he doesn’t play against Lugo, who has been elite in the 2024 season.
Lugo comes into this matchup with a 2.13 ERA and the Royals are 9-4 in his 13 starts. While Rodon (3.08 ERA) has been solid for New York, his 4.23 Fielding Independent Pitching suggests that he could be due for some regression.
The Yankees have thrived in his starts as well though, going 10-3 so far this season.
So, how do we bet on this matchup?
Since Soto is up in the air, I don’t mind backing the Royals on the run line to keep this game close on Monday.
So far this season, the Royals are the second best team in baseball on the run line (40-26), and they’ve gone 11-6 on the run line as a home underdog.
New York’s offense has been elite all season, but Lugo has just two outings where he’s allowed more than two earned runs. I think that we could see a one-run game either way on Monday.
Pick: Royals +1.5 (-155)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.