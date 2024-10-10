Yankees vs. Royals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for ALDS Game 4 (Can Yanks Close Out Series?)
The New York Yankees rode a huge game from Giancarlo Stanton in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead over the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS, putting them in a spot to win the series on the road in Game 4.
Stanton’s game-winning home run in the eighth inning was enough to get the job done, as the New York bullpen tossed 4.1 innings of scoreless ball to secure the victory.
Now, the Yankees are favored on the road in Game 4 with both teams running back their Game 1 starters – Gerrit Cole and Michael Wacha – on Thursday night.
Each game in this series has been decided by two or fewer runs, and the Yankees haven’t gotten a strong outing from a starter yet. Can their bullpen continue to save the day?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, key players to watch and my best bet for Game 4.
Yankees vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (+105)
- Royals +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -155
- Royals: +130
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Yankees vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- New York: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
- Kansas City: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)
Yankees vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 10
- Time: 8:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Series: Yankees lead 2-1
Yankees vs. Royals Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton: The Yankees slugger saved them in Game 3, picking up three hits and two runs batted in, including the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. Stanton may not be able to move like he used, but he’s still a massive threat at the plate with his power.
Kansas City Royals
Michael Wacha: The Royals started Wacha in Game 1, and he struggled with his command, walking three batters and allowing three runs in four innings. The Royals pulled Wacha early and their bullpen ended up failing to lead them to a win. Can he bounce back at home?
Yankees vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
If the Yankees want to close out this series on Thursday, Gerrit Cole has to pitch better than he did in Game 1.
The Yankees ace allowed seven hits and two walks across just five innings, getting knocked around from the jump. That’s a concern coming into Game 4, especially since the Yankees used a ton of their bullpen in Game 3.
Will Aaron Boone be willing to go back to pitchers like Tommy Kahnle, Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes even though they all got several outs in Game 3?
He may if the Yankees are up, but Cole is going to need to lead the Yankees in this one.
Wacha struggled a bit in his first start against the Yanks in Game 1, and the Royals have had an issue walking New York all series long.
Every one of these games has been close, and the Royals are the best run line team in MLB (93-74) this season.
I lean with this also being a close game, especially with each bullpen on short rest for the first time in this series.
Pick: Royals +1.5 (-125)
