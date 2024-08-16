Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Friday, Aug. 16
The Yankees continue to jockey for position in the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles as both teams enter the weekend tied atop the division.
Can the Yankees get some separation with a weekend set against the Tigers? If Gerrit Cole can continue to trend upwards after missing the first chunk of the season, the Yankees may feel more comfortable about its prospects about not just winning the AL East, but the AL Pennant as well.
Here’s how I’m betting on Yankees vs. Tigers on Friday night.
Yankees vs. Tigers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Yankees: -1.5 (-125)
- Tigers: +1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -190
- Tigers: +160
Total: 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Yankees vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 16th
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES
- Yankees Record: 72-50
- Tigers Record: 59-63
Yankees vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-2, 4.70 ERA)
- Detroit Tigers: TBD
Yankees vs. Tigers Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Juan Soto: While Aaron Judge is the runaway favorite to win AL MVP, Juan Soto continues to produce for the team in his first year in pinstripes. Earlier this week, he had his first three home run game against the White Sox, improving his total to 34 on the year, one shy of his career high, set last season.
Detroit Tigers
Kerry Carpenter: In what’s going to be another rebuilding season for the Tigers, the team may have found a middle of the order bat in Carpenter. Despite only 157 at bats, he is hitting .287 with a .611 slugging percentage that features power to all parts of the field, crushing 11 home runs.
Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
After missing the first part of the season before returning to the field in suspect form, I think it’s time to start buying into Gerrit Cole as the Yankees gear up for an AL Pennant run.
Cole has allowed three earned runs over his last two starts, including a 10-strikeout performance against the Rangers last week. He will face a bottom five offense in the Tigers in terms of OPS, so I believe Cole has the edge while we are getting a fair price on New York to win the game outright as the betting market continues to lag.
PICK: Yankees -1.5 (-125)
