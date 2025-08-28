Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 28
The New York Yankees sit 4.5 games back from the AL East heading into Thursday night's action, and thankfully for them, they have a four-game series against the lowly Chicago White Sox over this weekend.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-125)
- White Sox +1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Yankees -200
- White Sox +165
Total
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- New York: Will Warren, RHP (7-6, 4.47 ERA)
- Chicago: Davis Martin, RHP (5-9, 3.93 ERA)
Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 28
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): YES, CHSN
- Yankees Record: 73-60
- White Sox Record: 48-85
Yankees vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Davis Martin OVER 2.5 Walks (+130) via DraftKings
Davis Martin of the White Sox has had plenty of issues with his command lately, walking 3+ batters in four of his last six starts. Tonight, he'll face a Yankees team that has drawn a walk on 10.1% of their plate appearances, which is the highest mark amongst all Major League teams. Martin being +130 to allow 3+ walks again tonight is a great bet to place.
Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
You might be surprised to find out how good the White Sox have been offensively of late. Since the All-Star Break, the White Sox rank eighth in wRC+ with an OPS of .773. The Yankees also rank fifth in wRC+ with an OPS of .779. So, instead of betting on the Yankees as big favorites or trusting the White Sox to actually win a game, betting on both offenses by taking the OVER may be the move to make.
The fact that this isn't an elite pitching matchup supports the OVER as well. Will Warren (4.47 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees, and he'll face Davis Martin (3.93 ERA) of the White Sox. Two of the top eight offenses since the break shouldn't have much of an issue getting on the scoreboard.
Pick: OVER 9 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!