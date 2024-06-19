Zaccharie Risacher Becomes No. 1 Overall Pick Favorite in 2024 NBA Draft
With the NBA Draft only a week away, we are still looking for clarity around the top of the board.
The Atlanta Hawks have been a tough team to peg at the top of the draft board, but amidst several NBA insiders linked the Hawks to French wing Zaccharie Risacher, the 6’9” wing has become the odds on favorite to be the first pick.
Risacher has been the second choice in the market since the Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery last month, and has been pegged as the likely choice in several prominent mock drafts, but the odds haven’t budged on Alexandre Sarr being the favorite.
That changed on Wednesday after the likes of ESPN and Bleacher Report posted updated mock drafts that kept Risacher at the top of the board.
Here are the updated odds for the No. 1 pick in next Wednesday’s draft.
2024 NBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Zaccharie Risacher: -110
- Alexandre Sarr: +105
- Donovan Clingan: +430
- Reed Sheppard: +10000
- Stephon Castle: +10000
- Matas Buzelis: +10000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Risacher Becomes Favorite to Go No. 1 Overall
The Hawks have been a tough team to peg after winning the lottery despite the 10th best odds to win it, at the crossroads of the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray era, as the team has been thought of as a possible candidate to trade the pick given that the draft lacks a consensus top prospect.
While ESPN links the Spurs as a possible trade partner, who hold several Atlanta picks in the future and are picking No. 4 and No. 6, General Manager Landry Fields said the team is intending to use the pick next Wednesday.
It appears that Sarr isn’t part of the picture for Atlanta at the moment having not been in for a workout, while Risacher is set to visit the team this week.
The other prevailing thought is that UConn big man Donovan Clingan is in the mix at the top of the draft.
Clingan appears to be Risacher's main rival at No. 1. His workout -- where he shot the ball extremely well, showed surprisingly good passing ability operating out of short rolls and was impressive both in film study and in interviews -- helped his draft standing and makes him as possible sleeper selection here, as we've discussed for several weeks.
While trades can open up the possibility for Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard to enter the mix, viewed as a sure-fire top five pick, it currently appears that Risacher and Clingan are at the top of the Hawks board.
However, it’s most evident that there is plenty up in the air with only seven days to go before the pick is in.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.