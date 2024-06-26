Zach Edey NBA Draft Stock Soaring Based on Latest Odds (Will Zach Edey Be Picked in Lottery?)
The 2024 NBA Draft is here!
Zach Edey provides a ton of intrigue in this year’s draft. The 7’4” back-to-back Wooden Award winner is viewed as one of the hot names ahead of Wednesday’s first round, surging from a late first round pick to a potential lottery selection.
Edey is a unique case with so much size, and it appears the NBA is warming up to the idea of him being an instant contributor.
Here is the latest from FanDuel Sportsbook on Edey’s surging draft odds.
2024 NBA Draft Odds: Zach Edey Over/Under Position
- 14.5 (Over -148/Under +112)
Zach Edey Generating Lottery Buzz
Edey, who had his prop open at 16.5 earlier in the process, is now getting lottery buzz with prominent mock drafts linking the big man to Portland, who pick No. 14 and the Thunder, who pick No. 12.
In a draft that lacks high-end talent, teams in need of big man depth may want to take the gamble on Edey’s size translating to the next level.
While Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has Edey going No. 19 to Toronto, who highlights the interest in him across the league.
At the least, Zach Edey may have opened scouts' imaginations at the combine with the comfort level he demonstrated making jump shots during drills.
Regardless, for a center who measures just under 7'4" in socks with a near 7'11" wingspan, his touch and footwork have gotten sharp enough for scouts to picture a useful low-post scorer and offensive rebounder. Teams deeper up front will look elsewhere. So will those who question how playable he'll be defensively in the playoffs. He'll be enticing to teams looking to add more size, physicality around the basket and interior offense.
Things are picking up ahead of the NBA Draft, with Edey’s stock rising as he seems to have more homes than expected at the top of the draft.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.