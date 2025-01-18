Is Zach Ertz Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Lions)
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz was limited in practice this week, but he is not listed on the team’s final injury report and expected to play on Sunday night in the divisional round against the Detroit Lions.
A veteran presence on a young Washington team, Ertz had 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. He was held in check against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round, catching two of his four targets for 23 yards.
Washington is a massive underdog in this matchup, but it covered and won outright as a road underdog last week.
With the total in this matchup set in the mid-50s, Ertz could be an interesting player to target in the prop market on Saturday.
Best Zach Ertz Prop Bet for Commanders vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Zach Ertz UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-120)
All season long, Ertz has been a safety blanket for Jayden Daniels, but this is a brutal matchup against a Detroit team that allowed the third-fewest catches and receiving yards to tight ends during the regular season.
Ertz is averaging 3.8 catches per game, picking up four or more in 10 of his 17 regular season games. In the playoff game against Tampa Bay, Ertz was held to just two catches on four targets.
Even in a game with a high total, I wouldn’t be shocked if Ertz has a down game against this Lions defense. Detroit finished the regular season with the No. 3 defense in EPA/Pass.
