Is Zach LaVine Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Nuggets)
Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine has gotten off to a fast start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 29.5 points per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
However, he has popped up on the injury report for Sacramento ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. LaVine is listed as questionable with a back injury.
LaVine could certainly still play in this game, and oddsmakers have set his points prop on 23.5 -- well below his season average -- for this matchup.
If LaVine is able to play, he'll likely operate as the No. 1 option in the offense for the Kings, who are looking to move 3-4 in the 2025-26 season. Oddsmakers have set the Kings as 12.5-point underdogs on the road in this game.
Here's a look at my favorite LaVine prop bet -- if he suits up -- on Monday.
Best Zach LaVine Prop Bet vs. Nuggets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Zach LaVine OVER 23.5 Points (-106)
Denver enters this game at No. 4 in the league in defensive rating, but I still love this points prop for LaVine, as oddsmakers aren't completely buying his red hot start to the season.
The Kings guard has 23 or more points in all six of his games this season, scoring 30 or more points in five of those six matchups. He's averaging 19.2 shot attempts, 9.2 3-point attempts and 5.8 free-throw attempts per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this market.
LaVine is an elite shooter (39.1 percent from 3 for his career), and he's been the go-to option for the Kings in the first two weeks of the season. He's worth a look to clear this line until he cools off from this start.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.