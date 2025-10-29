Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Nuggets)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to a foot injury.
Williamson missed New Orleans' loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday, and the Pelicans are now 0-3 this season.
On Tuesday, Williamson was a limited participant in the New Orleans practice, and head coach Willie Green didn't give much when it came to the star's status for Wednesday's matchup.
When looking at the odds, it appears Williamson may be trending towards missing this game. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Pelicans set as 12.5-point underdogs on the road in this game, and they are by far the biggest underdog in the massive slate of games on Wednesday.
If Williamson is ruled in, there's a chance this line could move a point or two in favor of the Pelicans. Still, oddsmakers expect Denver (2-1) to run away with this matchup after it picked up wins by double digits against Phoenix and Minnesota.
This season, Williamson is averaging 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.0 assist per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field for the Pels. He's clearly the team's best player, and New Orleans has struggled without him, going 109-107 when he plays and 100-159 when he doesn't.
Williamson's status should be updated by the Pelicans closer to game time on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
