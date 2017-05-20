Boxing

Watch: Boxer’s uncle sucker-punches opponent after match

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

A bizarre sequence of events unfolded after Saturday’s fight between Andre Dirrell and Jose Uzcategui, with Dirrell ultimately winning by disqualification.

The DQ came after Uzcategui threw a punch after the bell that dropped Dirrell illegally.

The punch led to an altercation involving members of the crowd. The two boxers embraced after the fight, but that didn’t stop Dirrell’s cornerman — his uncle — from dropping Uzcategui after the fact.

By any measure: not okay.

It later came to light that Leon Lawson, Dirrell’s uncle, is currently nowhere to be found. Police are searching.

This story may be developing...

