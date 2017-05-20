A bizarre sequence of events unfolded after Saturday’s fight between Andre Dirrell and Jose Uzcategui, with Dirrell ultimately winning by disqualification.

The DQ came after Uzcategui threw a punch after the bell that dropped Dirrell illegally.

Super Middleweight José Uzcátegui drops @andredirrell after the bell. Uzcátegui get disqualified by the referee. pic.twitter.com/8nWVlb3aGw — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 21, 2017

The punch led to an altercation involving members of the crowd. The two boxers embraced after the fight, but that didn’t stop Dirrell’s cornerman — his uncle — from dropping Uzcategui after the fact.

By any measure: not okay.

It later came to light that Leon Lawson, Dirrell’s uncle, is currently nowhere to be found. Police are searching.

Dirrell's uncle, Leon Lawson, who punched Uzcategui after the fight was over, is wanted by cops and they dont know where he is. — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) May 21, 2017

This story may be developing...