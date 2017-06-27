Boxing

Manny Pacquiao: Conor McGregor has no chance in fight vs. Floyd Mayweather

1:29 | Boxing
Evander Holyfield: I have no interest watching Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Manny Pacquaio believes that Floyd Mayweather should get the victory easily in his upcoming fight against UFC champion Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, according to Yahoo! Sports' Dan Wetzel.

“McGregor has no chance in this fight,” Pacquiao said. “In fact, it could be very boring.”

“There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd,” he added. “How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.”

Pacquiao will fight Jeff Horn on Sunday night in Brisbane, Australia. He famously fought and lost to Mayweather in 2015 and 4.6 million people paid to watch the fight.

Mayweather vs. McGregor is about money, not boxing

Mayweather remains 49–0 in his career and is considered one of the greatest boxers of all-time. He is now 40 years old. McGregor is 28 years old and is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and former UFC featherweight champion.

