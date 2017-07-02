Boxing

Jeff Horn upsets Manny Pacquiao in controversial decision

SI Wire
an hour ago

29-year-old Jeff Horn stunned Manny Pacquiao on Saturday night, defeating him by unanimous decision to become WBO welterweight champion in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia.

After the ring referee warned Horn that he would stop the fight after the ninth round if he didn’t “show [him] something,” judge Waleska Roldan scored the fight 117-111 to Horn, and judges Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan both had it 115-113. Due to the condition of Horn after the ninth, and the continued offense of Pacquiao, most scored the fight fairly heavily in Pacquiao’s favor.

Pacquiao has the right to a rematch, and said in the ring afterward that he planned to exercise it.

Horn was a +450 underdog entering the fight according to sportsbooks. He landed just 15% of his punches, compared to 32% for Pacquiao.

Horn said afterward he’d welcome a fight against Floyd Mayweather. “Which one does he want, the walking stick or the gloves?” he asked after the match. “Come have a real fight.”

