Boxing

WATCH: Conor McGregor Knocks Down Sparring Partner Paulie Malignaggi

1:51 | Boxing
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Will Lighter Gloves Make a Difference?
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

UFC president Dana White released a video showing Conor McGregor knocking down his former sparring partner, Paulie Malignaggi. 

Malignaggi, a former IBF world champion, recently left McGregor's camp after a picture surfaced purportedly showing McGregor knocking him down. Malignaggi felt the picture was a misleading representation of a sparring session and called McGregor "one of the biggest scumbags I've ever met." 

MMA
Malignaggi on McGregor: ‘One of the Biggest Dirtbags I've Ever Met'

After White posted the video, Malignaggi responded with a flurry of tweets disputing the events. 

"He tried his best, but he got his ass whupped," McGregor told reporters at a press event on Friday. "Tell me how his face looked. Tell me how his temple looked. He was badly, badly concussed after those rounds. Badly rattled. He was flattened and knocked down. The ropes kept him up multiple times.

"Sparring partners who were [staying] in the house with him were worried about him. They were ringing us, worried about him stumbling out of the car, incoherent."

McGregor is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in one of the most hyped sporting events in recent memory on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters