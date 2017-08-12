UFC president Dana White released a video showing Conor McGregor knocking down his former sparring partner, Paulie Malignaggi.

Here is the video everyone wanted to see of Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/GfFP3SKsye — Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017

For all the people who think @TheNotoriousMMA can't box. This is gonna be a FIGHT! Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF/WBA World Champion. pic.twitter.com/CcTkFq0fhr — Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017

Malignaggi, a former IBF world champion, recently left McGregor's camp after a picture surfaced purportedly showing McGregor knocking him down. Malignaggi felt the picture was a misleading representation of a sparring session and called McGregor "one of the biggest scumbags I've ever met."

After White posted the video, Malignaggi responded with a flurry of tweets disputing the events.

Pushing my head down with right hand as he's draggin me in that direction by it then throwin the left, the push down is with right hand. https://t.co/txdK1ZQsIi — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

What I been saying still holds true, he gets 11 and 12 of which he shows footage and the "knockdown" is right hand draggin me down. 36 min. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

Reality hits you hard when you been spinning the truth all training camp. Setting yourself up for a very bad fall from grace in 2 weeks. https://t.co/GOj1m0GLMH — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2017

"He tried his best, but he got his ass whupped," McGregor told reporters at a press event on Friday. "Tell me how his face looked. Tell me how his temple looked. He was badly, badly concussed after those rounds. Badly rattled. He was flattened and knocked down. The ropes kept him up multiple times.

"Sparring partners who were [staying] in the house with him were worried about him. They were ringing us, worried about him stumbling out of the car, incoherent."

McGregor is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in one of the most hyped sporting events in recent memory on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.