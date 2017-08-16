Boxing

Mayweather-McGregor Will Use Lighter Gloves, Which Could Help Harder Hitter

1:51 | Boxing
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Will Lighter Gloves Make a Difference?
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be wearing eight-ounce gloves during their Aug. 26 superfight in Las Vegas. 

The previous agreement was for both fighters to wear 10-ounce gloves, but both Mayweather and McGregor were public in calling for lighter gloves. 

Most UFC fighters wear four- to six-ounce gloves, while boxing gloves typically range between eight and 20 ounces. Lighter gloves means less padding over the knuckles, which in turn could benefit the harder puncher, whoever that may be. 

On Friday, the Association of Ringside Physicians released a statement in opposition of lighter gloves, citing safety concerns. 

McGregor likely wants the lighter gloves because he feels he is the stronger fighter and wants his punches to do more damage. Mayweather, on the other hand, might feel like McGregor will have difficulty making contact, and could be in favor of any change that could benefit the more skilled boxer. 

