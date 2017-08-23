These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Las Vegas books are looking at most of the action being placed in Conor McGregor's favor ahead of Saturday night's fight against Floyd Mayweather at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

When the fight was first announced, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook had Mayweather as a -2500 favorite and McGregor as a +1100 underdog. According to the latest odds, Mayweather is close to even money at -400 with McGregor at +300, according to Oddshark.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement and puts his 49–0 career record on the line to fight the UFC lightweight champion. It will be a 12-round boxing-only match.

Check out some of the odds below, via Oddshark:

Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds

For the win

Mayweather -400

McGregor +300

Mayweather method of victory

Odds of Mayweather winning by decision: +250

Odds of Mayweather winning by KO: -125

First round victory: +1600

McGregor method of victory

Odds of McGregor winning by decision: +1200

Odds of McGregor winning by KO: +325

First round victory: +1400

Prop Bets

Will McGregor win within the first four rounds?

Yes +500

No -1000

Will McGregor win inside four rounds?

Yes +800

No -1400

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +200

No -275

Will either fighter win within the first 60 seconds?

Mayweather wins within the first 60 seconds +2000

McGregor wins within the first 60 seconds +2500

No fighter wins within the first 60 seconds -50000

When will the fight end?

Odd Number Round +165

Even Number Round +170

Fight Goes The Distance +200

Which fight will end earlier?

Mayweather vs. McGregor -625

Alvarez vs. Golovkin +350