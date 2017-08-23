Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Latest Odds, Prop Bets
Las Vegas books are looking at most of the action being placed in Conor McGregor's favor ahead of Saturday night's fight against Floyd Mayweather at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
When the fight was first announced, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook had Mayweather as a -2500 favorite and McGregor as a +1100 underdog. According to the latest odds, Mayweather is close to even money at -400 with McGregor at +300, according to Oddshark.
Mayweather is coming out of retirement and puts his 49–0 career record on the line to fight the UFC lightweight champion. It will be a 12-round boxing-only match.
Check out some of the odds below, via Oddshark:
Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds
For the win
Mayweather -400
McGregor +300
Mayweather method of victory
Odds of Mayweather winning by decision: +250
Odds of Mayweather winning by KO: -125
First round victory: +1600
McGregor method of victory
Odds of McGregor winning by decision: +1200
Odds of McGregor winning by KO: +325
First round victory: +1400
Prop Bets
Will McGregor win within the first four rounds?
Yes +500
No -1000
Will McGregor win inside four rounds?
Yes +800
No -1400
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +200
No -275
Will either fighter win within the first 60 seconds?
Mayweather wins within the first 60 seconds +2000
McGregor wins within the first 60 seconds +2500
No fighter wins within the first 60 seconds -50000
When will the fight end?
Odd Number Round +165
Even Number Round +170
Fight Goes The Distance +200
Which fight will end earlier?
Mayweather vs. McGregor -625
Alvarez vs. Golovkin +350