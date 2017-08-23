Boxing

How Much Does it Cost to Watch McGregor vs. Mayweather?

Boxing
How Much Patience Will Conor McGregor Have in Boxing Ring?
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are set to face off on Saturday in one of the most hyped boxing matches in history. 

The fight is broadcast exclusively on Showtime Pay Per View. Regular definition will cost $89.95, while high definition will be $99.95. 

It's the same price as the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in 2015 which Mayweather won in a decision. That fight was rather dull and left many fans angry that they shelled out so much to watch. 

Both McGregor and Mayweather have been bold in claiming they're going to knock the other fighter out—McGregor said he'll accomplish it in under four rounds, while Mayweather said there is "no chance" the fight goes the distance—but that's par for the course for boxers.

Mayweather's recent fights haven't been the most entertaining, mainly because Mayweather's style is defensive in nature. He has not scored a knock out in his last seven fights, with his last KO coming against Victor Ortiz in 2011, when he knocked out Victor Ortiz

