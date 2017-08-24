Boxing

How Much Will Floyd Mayweather Get Paid?

2 hours ago

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet Saturday in Las Vegas for one of the most hyped boxing matches ever.

Accordingly, both fighters are set to cash out.

The purse split itself is confidential, but experts have estimated that the split could be in the realm of 70/30 for Mayweather, or potentially 75/25.

When you couple that with additional income streams and sponsorship opportunities, the numbers are eye-popping. Mayweather is expected to make at least $100 million as a baseline, and McGregor will make at least $75 million, according to a BoxingScene.com estimate earlier this summer.

Everyone wins, really.

