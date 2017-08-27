T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has a capacity of around 20,000 for boxing matches, but according to an official tally, the much-hyped Mayweather-McGregor fight did not sell out.

The announced attendance for the fight was 14,623, according to ESPN’s Arash Markazi, a far cry from a sellout despite all the hubbub.

Markazi pointed out that 20,510 fans attended the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile on May 6. Another massive turnout is expected for the September fight between Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in the 10th round by TKO to move to 50–0 for his career. Mayweather said this was his final fight.