The megafight between the undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor generated $55.4 million in ticket sales, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed to multiple outlets on Wednesday.

That figure falls short of UFC president Dana White's expectations and ranks second in Nevada boxing history behind the $72 million generated by Mayweather's victory of Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Mayweather-McGregor took place at T-Mobile Arena, which was could have fit up to 20,500 on the night, according to ESPN's Dan Rafael. However, due to exorbitant ticket prices, the fight did not sell out—13,094 tickets were sold and 137 complimentary tickets were given out. That puts the average price paid for a ticket at $4,232.08 to see Mayweather defeat McGregor by 10th-round TKO.

The Mayweather-Pacquiao bout took place at the slightly smaller MGM Arena, but tickets for that fight sold out within one minute of going on sale. A full 16,219 paid tickets averaging $4,451.48.were sold to see Mayweather defeat Pacquiao in a unanimous decision.

The third-highest grossing gate for a boxing match was Mayweather's 2013 victory over Canelo Alvarez.

Mayweather-McGregor was a distinct Pay Per View success, however. Final statistics have yet to be released, but Showtime said it expected to total either the most or second-most buys in boxing history. The PPV record of 4.6 million buys is currently held by Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.