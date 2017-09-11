When is Canelo vs. GGG?

The megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor may have received more attention, but the upcoming bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is the best matchup of the summer.

The fight will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Golovkin is the unfederated IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC world champion and will face Alvarez, who is 49–1–1 (34 KOs) in his career.

Alvarez won a shutout decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May.

The fight will be available for purchase via pay-per-view on HBO.