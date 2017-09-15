How Can I Buy the Canelo vs. GGG fight?

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin face off on Saturday night in a middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight is being broadcast on HBO and will cost viewers $69.99 for standard definition and $79.99 for high definition.

To buy the fight, you have a few options. If you are an HBO subscriber, you can buy the fight by visiting this page. Sling TV subscribers can also by the fight for the same price in the app under the "Rentals" tab, though Sling customers will not be able to buy the fight with an Apple device. After the fight has been purchased, it can be viewed on any device.

If you don't have HBO or Sling TV, you can still watch the fight if you have a PlayStation 4. The gaming console will stream the fight directly, and you can buy the fight for $79.99 in the PlayStation store.

There are also a few options to buy the fight on the internet. The site CaneloGGG.com has been set up, and you can watch the fight simply by purchasing it on that website. The same can be done on RingTV.com.