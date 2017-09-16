Boxing

Check Out The Cocktail Menu At The GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez Fight

1:41 | Boxing
Sugar Ray Leonard: Alvarez vs. Golovkin is a fight I would not miss
Chris Chavez
14 minutes ago

The Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight at T-Mobile Arena is almost underway and fans have a cool selection to choose from for drinks.

The cocktail menu at the arena is available at the Chivas Fight Club.

Here's what they have to offer (via Darren Heitner):

The Pure Fighter

Chivas Extra served neat

The Fight Club

Chivas Extra, Club Sodad

​The Contender

Chivas 12 Year Old, Lemonade, Apple Wedge, Lime Wheel

The Uppercut

Chivas 12 Year Old, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice

One Two Punch

Chivas Extra, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Maple Syrup, St. Germaine

 

