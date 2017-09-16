Check Out The Cocktail Menu At The GGG vs. Canelo Alvarez Fight
The Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight at T-Mobile Arena is almost underway and fans have a cool selection to choose from for drinks.
The cocktail menu at the arena is available at the Chivas Fight Club.
Here's what they have to offer (via Darren Heitner):
The Pure Fighter
Chivas Extra served neat
The Fight Club
Chivas Extra, Club Sodad
The Contender
Chivas 12 Year Old, Lemonade, Apple Wedge, Lime Wheel
The Uppercut
Chivas 12 Year Old, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice
One Two Punch
Chivas Extra, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Maple Syrup, St. Germaine