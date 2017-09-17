Gennady Golovkin: My fight vs. Canelo Alvarez will be a big gift to boxing

The megafight between Gennady Golvkin and Canelo Alvarez ended in a draw after 12 rounds of fighting.

The decision was fairly controversial after the match because of Adalaide Byrd's score card where she gave it 118–110 to Alvarez. Many writers and viewers on Twitter had scored the fight in favor of Golovkin after he won several rounds consecutively. Alvarez may have won some of the earlier rounds but once Golovkin found his groove, he was locked in.

Byrd only gave Golovkin the fourth and seventh round of the fight.

After the fight, the decision was announced and the crowd booed. Alvarez said that he believed he won about seven or eight rounds. Golovkin disagreed. both fighters did not rule out the possibility of a rematch.

Twitter roasted Byrd's scorecard.

You know a sport is shady when after the fight viewers are like "Let's see what the judges say." I thought that was clearly GGG's fight. — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) September 17, 2017

Adelaide Byrd getting ready to judge tonight's fight pic.twitter.com/JCWw15e5Rs — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 17, 2017

All 3 judges to the fighters: pic.twitter.com/eSTnjQVyWA — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) September 17, 2017

To the judge who had it 118-110 for Canelo... #GGGvCanelo pic.twitter.com/ttZmijhiHC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2017

Photo of Adalaide Byrd arriving at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas earlier today. #118110 pic.twitter.com/8xTRwexruL — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) September 17, 2017

Live look at adalaide byrd after Oscar paid her #CaneloGGG pic.twitter.com/M3aZgYfXgc — Jeremy Brunk (@GodBrunk) September 17, 2017

Safe to say that Byrd maybe won't be working the rematch.