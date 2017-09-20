Deontay Wilder Would Fight Brock Lesnar in the Octagon

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said Wednesday on SI Now that he would come to MMA to fight Brock Lesnar—and that he'd win by either knockout or submission.

Wilder, who previously said he'd fight Lesnar in the boxing ring, said that if the price was right, he'd agree to a match. He said he'd even enter the Octagon to fight him, which surprised SI Now hosts Maggie Gray and Robin Lundberg.

"I'm more just in shock cause you're such a talented boxer," Gray said.

"Well you know I'm also a talented fighter as well when it comes to UFC," Wilder responded.

Wilder has held the WBC title since 2015 and remains undefeated (38-0, 37 KOs).

He is scheduled to defend his title against Luis Ortiz on Nov. 4 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will be his first fight since his Feb. 25 fifth-round knockout of Gerald Washington, which allowed him to retain his belt.

Current WWE Universal Champion Lesnar, a five-time WWE world champion and one-time UFC world champion, retired from MMA in February of this year.