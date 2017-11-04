Coming into tonight, Deontay Wilder was 38-0 with 37 wins via knockout. The one man he didn't knockout was Bermane Stiverne, the same man he fought on Saturday night.

This time, Wilder got the knockout, and it didn't take long. At all. In fact, it happened in the first round.

With the win, Wilder keeps his WBC heavyweight title, one he's owned since 2015. By the looks of this fight, he's ready to keep that title for more than a little while longer.