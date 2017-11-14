Oscar De La Hoya has teased a return to the boxing ring nearly a decade after his retirement and says he would knock out UFC star Conor McGregor in two rounds, De La Hoya said on "Golden Boy Radio with Tattoo and the Crew".

"You know I'm competitive," De La Hoya said. "I still have it in me. I've been secretly training, secretly training. I'm faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I'll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I'm calling him out. Two rounds, that's all I need. That's all I'm going to say. You heard it on Golden Boy Radio. Two rounds, that's all I need."

Golden Boy on @dash_radio Tattoo & The Crew: 🎙@OscarDeLaHoya has been secretly training and says he only needs two rounds to knockout @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/9J9cGuS2MK — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 13, 2017

De La Hoya, 44, has not fought since retiring in 2009. He finished his career with a 39–6 record and 30 knockouts. He won 10 world titles in six weight classes. He previously discussed coming out of retirement in 2015 but never went through with the idea.

McGregor has fought just once in his boxing career and lost in with a 10th-round knockout against Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather came out of retirement for the first time in two years to fight McGregor. McGregor could return to the octagon for his next MMA fight before he returns to the boxing ring.

De La Hoya had no part in the promotion of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight and was a vocal opponent of it. He spent most of the summer plugging the title fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, which ended in a draw.

[h/t ESPN]