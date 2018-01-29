Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Rematch Set For May 5 on HBO

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is happening on May 5.

By Chris Chavez
January 29, 2018

A rematch of the Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin superfight has been set for Mat 5 on HBO pay-per-view. The site of the fight has yet to be determined.

The first edition of the middleweight championship fight ended in a split draw before a sold out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Golovkin retained his title for the 19th consecutive time.

The fight was not without controversy as one judge scored it 115 to 113 in favor of Golovkin. A second judge scored it 114–114. Judge Adalaide Byrd came under fire after she scored it 118 to 110 in favor of Alvarez. Many believed that Golovkin won the later rounds of the fight but Byrd only gave him the fourth and seventh rounds. Byrd temporarily stood down in September.

Golden Boy Boxing tweeted the first promo for the fight with the caption "This time, they won't leave it up to the judges..."

Alvarez was guaranteed $5 million and Golovkin had a $3 million guarantee for the first fight. Both boxers expected to make much more on a share of the pay-per-view revenue.

Alvarez, 27, is 49-1-2 on his career with 34 knockouts. Golovkin, 35, is 37-0-1 with 33 knockouts and currently holds the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBC world middle weight titles.

