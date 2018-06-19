Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis Creed in Creed II and the new MGM and Warner Brothers film will be released on Nov. 21.

The first film was released in 2015 and directed by Ryan Coogler. It made $173.6 million in the box office. Sylvester Stallone, who returned to his famous role as Rocky Balboa, won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and was nominated for an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor.

Entertainment Weekly released the following log line for the sequel: "“Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

It is rumored that Dolph Lundgren will revive the Ivan Drago character from Rocky IV for Creed 2.

• What Happened to Ivan Drago After The Rocky IV Fight?

The official movie poster was released on Tuesday morning.

Stephen Caple Jr. will direct the sequel.