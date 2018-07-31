Conor McGregor Says His Next UFC Fight is Likely in Las Vegas

Press Association via AP Images

"I'd love to fight in the Garden again. But I believe this one is Las Vegas," McGregor said Tuesday.

By Jenna West
July 31, 2018

Conor McGregor is getting ready to make his UFC return, which he hopes is in Las Vegas. While McGregor was jogging around New York City, TMZ asked the MMA star about where he plans to fight next.

"We'll see what happens," McGregor said. "I'd love to fight in the Garden again. But I believe this one is Las Vegas."

McGregor last fought in November 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight belt. He was also the featherweight champion at the time, becoming the first fighter to hold two titles at once.

UFC stripped McGregor of his belts earlier this year due to inactivity.

Khabib Nurmagomedov became the lightweight champion at UFC 223 in April. That same week, McGregor went nuts at a UFC 223 media day, throwing a dolly at a charter bus filled with other fighters.

McGregor plead guilty last Thursday to a single violation of disorderly conduct at a hearing in Brooklyn, after facing 12 criminal charges for the bus attack. As part of the plea deal, McGregor will serve no jail time or have a criminal record. He also has to complete five days of community service and attend an anger management program lasting one to three days.

When TMZ asked McGregor on Tuesday if he would fight Nurmagomedov next, the fighter did not respond but said he was "pushing for" a 2018 return.

"It's not official, but we're close," McGregor said.

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)