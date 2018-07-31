Conor McGregor is getting ready to make his UFC return, which he hopes is in Las Vegas. While McGregor was jogging around New York City, TMZ asked the MMA star about where he plans to fight next.

"We'll see what happens," McGregor said. "I'd love to fight in the Garden again. But I believe this one is Las Vegas."

McGregor last fought in November 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight belt. He was also the featherweight champion at the time, becoming the first fighter to hold two titles at once.

UFC stripped McGregor of his belts earlier this year due to inactivity.

Khabib Nurmagomedov became the lightweight champion at UFC 223 in April. That same week, McGregor went nuts at a UFC 223 media day, throwing a dolly at a charter bus filled with other fighters.

McGregor plead guilty last Thursday to a single violation of disorderly conduct at a hearing in Brooklyn, after facing 12 criminal charges for the bus attack. As part of the plea deal, McGregor will serve no jail time or have a criminal record. He also has to complete five days of community service and attend an anger management program lasting one to three days.

When TMZ asked McGregor on Tuesday if he would fight Nurmagomedov next, the fighter did not respond but said he was "pushing for" a 2018 return.

"It's not official, but we're close," McGregor said.