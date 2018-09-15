Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he is coming out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao in a rematch of their much-hyped 2015 fight. Mayweather said the fight will take place this year but offered no other details.

In an early morning video posted to Instagram on Saturday, Mayweather said, "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way."

Watch the video below:

The video shows both Mayweather and Pacquiao, 39, talking at an event. The two appear to be discussing something that sounds like a rematch although it is difficult to discern. While the video is unclear, Mayweather's caption is not: the 41-year-old undefeated boxer (50-0, 27 KOs) is ready to face Pacquiao again.

Mayweather made about $220 million when he defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in May 2015. That fight had a guaranteed $100 million purse for Mayweather, but the rematch will likely mean even more money for both boxers.

The announcement comes the morning of the highly anticipated rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin. The two will fight at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.