Watch: New Creed II Trailer Released

Get another look at Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa in Creed II.

By Jenna West
September 26, 2018

The second trailer for Creed II dropped on Wednesday, giving fans another look at Adonis Creed's journey in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as the titular character. This time around, Creed will face Viktor Drago, son of Rocky IV antagonist Ivan Drago, who killed Apollo in the ring. Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, will also return to help Creed, as he balances his personal obligations and trains for the big fight.

The first film was released in 2015 and directed by Ryan Coogler. It made $173.6 million in the box office. Stallone won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and was nominated for an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor. Steven Caple Jr. directed the sequel.

What Happened to Ivan Drago After The Rocky IV Fight?

Creed II will debut in theaters on Nov. 21, the day before Thanksgiving. Check out the new trailer above.

