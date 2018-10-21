Demetrius Andrade Claims Middleweight Title With Unanimous Decision Over Walter Kautondokwa

Andrade had previously held junior middleweight titles in the WBO and World Boxing Association

By Associated Press
October 21, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Demetrius Andrade won the vacant World Boxing Organization middleweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Walter Kautondokwa of Namibia on Saturday.

Kautondokwa was a replacement for Billy Joe Saunders. Saunders tested positive for a stimulant in a drug test administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The WBO stripped Saunders of his title after the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission declined to give him a license in a hearing on Oct. 9.

Andrade (26-0, 16 knockouts) dropped Kautondokwa four times in the first four rounds, once in the first and third and twice in the fourth. Two judges scored the fight 120-104, and the other had it 119-105.

Andrade, of Providence, Rhode Island, previously held junior middleweight titles in the WBO and World Boxing Association. He was a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team.

Kautondokwa, a 32-year-old WBO African middleweight champion, dropped to 17-1 with 16 knockouts.

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)