Jarrell Miller faces off against Bogdan Dinu in a 12-round match on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Mulvane, Kansas.

Miller (22-0-1), a 6'4" Brooklyn native known as Big Baby, enters Saturday's match undefeated with 19 KOs. He defeated Tomasz Adamek with a knockout in two rounds in October. Only one of Miller's last 10 opponents have made it to the final bell. Miller, 30, attributes his success as a heavyweight boxer to his previous career as a kickboxer. He began kickboxing at age 14 and went 21-2 with nine KOs during his professional career. Miller is looking for a shot at a world title.

Dinu (18-0-0), a 6'5" Romanian, has yet to fight in 2018. His last bout came in December 2017, when he defeated Marcelo Nascimento by total knockout. Dinu has spent most of his career fighting in Romania and has not faced the same level of competition as Miller.

Miller had a chance to Fres Oquendo this Saturday for a secondary title, which was expected to be stripped from Manuel Charr because he failed a drug test. Oquendo vs. Miller never came to fruition. When offered the bout, Dinu pulled out of an Oct. 27 match to face Miller this weekend instead.

Earlier this week, Charr was suspended for six months by the sanctioning body. However, it had not been decided Friday afternoon whether or not the secondary belt would be up for grabs Saturday.

Other matches on Saturday's card include the co-main event of middleweight world title holder Claressa Shields (6-0) defending her belt and fighting for a vacant title vs. Hannah Rankin (5-2). On the undercard, Brandon Rios (34-4-1) goes up against Ramon Alvarez (27-6-3) in a 12-round junior middleweight bout. Nico Hernandez (5-0) will meet Josue Morales (8-7-3) in an eight-rounder. The final undercard event pits Gabe Rosado (24-11) vs. Luis Arias (18-1).

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET. Preliminaries start at 6 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.