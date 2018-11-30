Here's How Much it Costs to Watch Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder on Pay Per View

Find out how much Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder will cost on pay-per-view.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 30, 2018

In one of the most anticipated heavyweight boxing matches of the year, WBC champion Deontay Wilder will come face-to-face with Tyson Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday in a heavyweight title bout. 

The event will be available on pay-per-view for $74.99 on Showtime. Cable providers include Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon, Fios and Spectrum. 

Wilder (40–0, 39 KOs) is coming off of a knockout win over Luis Ortiz in March, rallying to drop Ortiz in the 10th round to score the knockout victory. After a three-year hiatus from fighting, Fury (27–0, 19 KOs) returned to the ring earlier this year and earned wins over both Francesco Pianeta and Sefer Seferi. Wilder is the slight favorite to win at -160. Fury is the underdog at +130, according to odds via Bovada and 5Dimes. Both competitors are fighting for a chance to land a 2019 bout against Anthony Joshua.

The bout is set to start at 9 p.m. ET and can be live streamed on Showtime.com or the Showtime App.

 

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)