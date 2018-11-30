In one of the most anticipated heavyweight boxing matches of the year, WBC champion Deontay Wilder will come face-to-face with Tyson Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday in a heavyweight title bout.

The event will be available on pay-per-view for $74.99 on Showtime. Cable providers include Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon, Fios and Spectrum.

Wilder (40–0, 39 KOs) is coming off of a knockout win over Luis Ortiz in March, rallying to drop Ortiz in the 10th round to score the knockout victory. After a three-year hiatus from fighting, Fury (27–0, 19 KOs) returned to the ring earlier this year and earned wins over both Francesco Pianeta and Sefer Seferi. Wilder is the slight favorite to win at -160. Fury is the underdog at +130, according to odds via Bovada and 5Dimes. Both competitors are fighting for a chance to land a 2019 bout against Anthony Joshua.

The bout is set to start at 9 p.m. ET and can be live streamed on Showtime.com or the Showtime App.