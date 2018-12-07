How to Watch Kell Brook vs. Michael Zerafa: Live Stream, Start Time, Preview

Find out how to watch Brook vs. Zerafa on Saturday, Dec. 8.

By Jenna West
December 07, 2018

Kell Brook and Michael Zerafa will square off in the ring in a WBA world super-welterweight eliminator on Saturday, Dec. 8. The fight will take place at Sheffield Arena in the United Kingdom.

Brook, 32, returns to the arena in his hometown after winning the vacant WBC Super Silver Welterweight title with a second-round knockout over Siarhei Rabchanka in March. A win for "Special K" on Saturday would increase the pressure for a grudge match to be set up with rival Amir Khan in 2019. Brook (37–2, 26 KOs) considers Saturday's fight to be a warm-up before hopefully facing Khan and is favored to win over Zerafa (25–2, 14 KOs).

The 26-year-old Australian, known as "Pretty Boy," last fought in August and defeated Jose Agustin Feria with a third-round TKO. Zerafa is 5'11" with a 71 1/2" reach, giving him a slight advantage over the Brook (5'9" with a 69" reach).

Fight Card:

Kell Brook vs. Michael Zerafa

Jono Carroll vs. Guillaume Frenois

Josh Kelly vs. David Avanesyan

Anthony Fowler vs. TBA

Kid Galahad vs. Brayan Mairena

Qais Ashjaq vs. Jay Carney

Anthony Tomlinson vs. Innocent Anyanwu

Callum Hancock vs. Ivan Nikolov

Terri Harper vs. Feriche Mashauri

Shakiel Thompson vs. Konstantin Alexandrov

Here's how to watch Brook vs. Zerafa:

Time: The undercard action begins at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.

