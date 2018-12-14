Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding will square off for the WBA super middleweight belt at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.

Alvarez is returning to the ring with a quick turnaround to face Fielding. The 28-year-old earned a stunning majority decision victory over Gennady Golovkin just three months ago. Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) seeks his third belt in three weight classes going up against Fielding, who will be making his Madison Square Garden debut Saturday.

Fielding, 31, won his last fight with a fifth round TKO against unbeaten Tyron Zeuge in Germany in July. It was in that contest that Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) earned the belt he and will Alvarez will fight for.

The bout will be streamed exclusively by DAZN on its app. Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. The streaming service currently has an offer for new subscribers to get their first month free, including Alvarez vs. Fielding. After the trial period ends, subscriptions cost just $9.99 per month.

Here's a full list of devices where DAZN is available for streaming:

Mobile Devices:

• iPhone, iPad

• Android phones and tablets

• Amazon fire tablet

TV and Streaming Devices:

• Amazon Fire TV Stick

• Android TV

• Apple TV

• Google Chromecast

• LG Smart TV, Smartcast

• Panasonic Smart TV

• Samsung Smart TV

• Sony Smart TV

Game Consoles:

• Playstation 3; Playstation 4, Pro

• XBox One, One S

• XBox One X