Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding: How to Stream Fight on DAZN

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Find out how to stream Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding on your device on DAZN.

By Jenna West
December 14, 2018

Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding will square off for the WBA super middleweight belt at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.

Alvarez is returning to the ring with a quick turnaround to face Fielding. The 28-year-old earned a stunning majority decision victory over Gennady Golovkin just three months ago. Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) seeks his third belt in three weight classes going up against Fielding, who will be making his Madison Square Garden debut Saturday.

Fielding, 31, won his last fight with a fifth round TKO against unbeaten Tyron Zeuge in Germany in July. It was in that contest that Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) earned the belt he and will Alvarez will fight for.

The bout will be streamed exclusively by DAZN on its app. Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. The streaming service currently has an offer for new subscribers to get their first month free, including Alvarez vs. Fielding. After the trial period ends, subscriptions cost just $9.99 per month.

Here's a full list of devices where DAZN is available for streaming:

Mobile Devices:

• iPhone, iPad

• Android phones and tablets

• Amazon fire tablet

TV and Streaming Devices:

• Amazon Fire TV Stick

• Android TV

• Apple TV

• Google Chromecast

• LG Smart TV, Smartcast

• Panasonic Smart TV

• Samsung Smart TV

• Sony Smart TV

Game Consoles:

• Playstation 3; Playstation 4, Pro

• XBox One, One S

• XBox One X

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)