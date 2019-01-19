How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Pacquiao defend his WBA regular welterweight title.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 19, 2019

The first major boxing event of 2019 takes center stage when Manny Pacquiao meets Adrien Broner to defend his WBA regular welterweight title from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Pacquiao (60–7–2, 39 KOs) will be returning to fight in the United States for the first time in more than two years. The future Hall-of-Famer last fought in July 2018 and recorded a TKO win over Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia that earned him the WBA welterweight belt. Pacquiao is boxing's only eight-division world champion. At 40 years old, the legendary boxer will be looking to prove that he can still compete.

Broner (33–3–1, 24 KOs) will be eyeing his first win since January 2017. After winning three consecutive fights, Broner suffered a unanimous decision loss to Mikey Garcia that year before battling Jessie Vargas to a majority draw last April. The former four-division world champion will be looking to overcome recent criticism with an upset win on Saturday.

How to watch the fight:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 19

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime pay-per-view

Price: $74.99

Livestream: You can watch the fight live on Showtime's App.

