Manny Pacquiao is Discouraging His 18-Year-Old Son From Pursuing Boxing

Pacquiao said he has no boxing equipment in his home.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 21, 2019

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao does not want his 18-year-old son Jimuel to pursue a career in boxing.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Pacquiao said he is discouraging his son from entering the ring. Pacquiao won world titles in a record eight divisions and compiled a record of 61–7–2 (39 KOs) in his career.

"We are really discouraging him. In our home we don't have any gloves or boxing equipment," Pacquiao said. "But we have a basketball court."

Pacquiao's comments come after of a video of Jimuel sparring during an exhibition match was posted on Facebook last week. Jimuel took up boxing in December, a month before his father defeated Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao said he believes that he has created a life for his children in which the hard sacrifices of boxing are not necessary.

"I told him I only took up boxing because we were poor. It was a way for me to support my family," Pacquiao said. "It pains me to see him box because I know how hard it is. I told him, 'Daddy only went into boxing because of poverty. You don't need to box.'"

While he and his wife Jinkee would like to see Jimuel take a different path, Pacquiao recognizes his son's passion for the sport.

"He said, 'Daddy, like you boxing is my passion also. I want to be a representative of this country as an athlete," Pacquiao said. "His mommy had cried several times telling him, 'Don't go into boxing, son.' He really wants to do it."

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message