Vasyl Lomachenko will battle Anthony Crolla at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, seeking to retain his WBO and WBA lightweight titles.

Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs) will fight for the first time this calendar year after a TKO win over Jorge Linares for the WBO last May. It marked Lomachenko's first fight at 135 pounds. He also earned a unanimous decision over Jose Pedraza last December for the WBA title. Lomachenko was originally scheduled to fight Richard Commey (28-2, 25 KOs) in a unification bout Friday, but a right hand injury kept Commey from fighting.

In Commey's place, Lomachenko will face Anthony Crolla (34-6-3, 13 KOs), a former WBA lightweight champion. Crolla lost the title to Linares back in September 2016, before losing a rematch in March 2017. Crolla has won his previous three fights, however, with the most recent of which being a November 2018 victory over Daud Yordan.

Lomachenko is heavily favored entering the fight. In 2018, SI's Greg Bishop wrote about how he developed his footwork through dance classes.

Here's how to watch Lomachenko and Crolla square off:

Date: Friday, April 12

Time: 11 p.m. ET (the main event is expected to start around 12:15 a.m. ET)

Live stream: You can watch the fight on ESPN+. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.