NEW YORK — Anthony Joshua was at a loss Thursday trying to explain why Deontay Wilder—his fellow heavyweight titleholder, chief rival, the man standing in the way of Joshua’s quest to become the undisputed heavyweight champion—would announce plans to fight a rematch with Luis Ortiz in the fall, pushing a Wilder-Joshua showdown into 2020—or beyond.

He’s not the only one.

In the latest example of boxing behaving badly, there’s Wilder, two weeks removed from a devastating knockout win over Dominic Breazeale, declaring, via Twitter, his intentions to rematch Ortiz, the 40-year old contender Wilder dispatched with a crushing 10th-round knockout last year. It’s a fight no one wants, no one asked for and if, as expected, it winds up on pay-per-view, will be a financial disaster.