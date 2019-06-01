Angel Moreno will take on Jay Harris for the vacant EBU European flyweight title at Cardiff's Vale Sports Arena on Saturday. The bout will headline an MTK Fight Night card on ESPN+.

Moreno (19–3–2, 6 KOs) most recently fought Charlie Edwards on March 23, when he lost the match and a WBC title bid. The undefeated Harris (15–0, 8 KOs) kept his record in tact with his latest win in March over Brett Fidoe. The Welshman already won the Commonwealth Crown and will look to take home another belt on Saturday.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+