Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz: How to Watch Top Rank Boxing

Find out how to watch Fury and Schwarz face off on Saturday, June 15.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 15, 2019

Heavyweight lineal champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring to take on undefeated German heavyweight Tom Schwarz in his Las Vegas debut at the MGM Grand on Saturday, June 15.

Fury (27–0–1, 19 KOs) has not fought since battling to a controversial draw with Deontay Wilder last December. In 2015, Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO titles but was stripped of the IBF title for bening unable to grant a fight against mandatory challenger, Vyacheslav Glazkov. Fury vacated the WBA and WBO belts amid treatment for depression in 2016. 

Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) has won four of his last five fights by stoppage, including a second-round KO victory over Kristijan Krstacic in March. He has fought in Germany for his entire career, except for two fights in the Czech Republic in 2016 and 2017.

How to watch the fight

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: None

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on ESPN+. Check out ESPN+'s monthly subscription starting at $4.99 or an annual subscription for $49.99.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message