Heavyweight lineal champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring to take on undefeated German heavyweight Tom Schwarz in his Las Vegas debut at the MGM Grand on Saturday, June 15.

Fury (27–0–1, 19 KOs) has not fought since battling to a controversial draw with Deontay Wilder last December. In 2015, Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO titles but was stripped of the IBF title for bening unable to grant a fight against mandatory challenger, Vyacheslav Glazkov. Fury vacated the WBA and WBO belts amid treatment for depression in 2016.

Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) has won four of his last five fights by stoppage, including a second-round KO victory over Kristijan Krstacic in March. He has fought in Germany for his entire career, except for two fights in the Czech Republic in 2016 and 2017.

How to watch the fight

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: None

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on ESPN+. Check out ESPN+'s monthly subscription starting at $4.99 or an annual subscription for $49.99.